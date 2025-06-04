Skenes (4-6) allowed a run on three hits and a walk over eight innings Tuesday, striking out eight and taking a loss against Houston.

It was another terrific outing for Skenes that was dampened by the Pirates' lack of offense. He rolled through six shutout frames before serving up a solo homer to Christian Walker in the seventh inning. It was the first home run allowed by Skenes since May 1 and just his fifth of the year through 83.1 frames. He tossed 68 of 99 pitches for strikes and tied a season best with 21 whiffs. Skenes fell to 1-4 over his last seven appearances despite posting a 1.77 ERA during that span. He'll carry an impressive 2.05 ERA and 85:19 K:BB into his next matchup, which is expected to be at home against the Phillies.