The Pirates announced that Skenes will be promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Saturday against the Cubs at PNC Park.

Skenes likely won't be officially added to the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster until Saturday in advance of what should be one of the most highly anticipated MLB debuts for a pitching prospect in recent memory. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Skenes has been utterly dominant through his first seven starts at Indianapolis this season, pitching to a 0.99 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 45:8 K:BB over 27.1 innings. While he shouldn't be expected to immediately replicate the sterling ratios he produced in the minors, the flame-throwing right-hander should continue to make bats miss at a high clip as he makes the jump to the majors. The Pirates haven't revealed what the impending addition of Skenes means for the rest of the pitching staff, but the club could move to a six-man rotation to help keep the prized 21-year-old's workload in check during the 2024 season.