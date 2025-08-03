Skenes did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against Colorado, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight across five innings.

It looked like it was going to be another dominant outing for Skenes, who kept the Rockies off the board through the first five frames. He was brought back out for the sixth, but his shutout bid came to an end when he yielded a three-run homer to Jordan Beck and was tagged for another run after being pulled for Braxton Ashcraft. Skenes ended the contest with 18 whiffs on 94 pitches (58 strikes), and he has recorded at least six strikeouts in five consecutive starts. Even with the late collapse, he still leads the majors with a 2.02 ERA, and his 0.92 WHIP and 154 strikeouts (across 138 innings) rank third and seventh, respectively, among qualified starters. Skenes is slated to make his next start against the Reds at home next week.