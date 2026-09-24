Skenes did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

After surrendering five runs during his previous start against Kansas City, Skenes bounced back Thursday in his final outing of the campaign. The right-hander surrendered a first-inning homer to Alec Burleson but locked in from there, allowing just four more baserunners to reach. His strikeout of Leo Bernal to begin the seventh inning was his 200th of the season and signaled an end to his afternoon at 96 pitches. Skenes closes out an up-and-down campaign with a 10-11 record and a 3.82 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 174.1 innings covering 32 starts.