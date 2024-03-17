The Pirates reassigned Skenes to minor-league camp Sunday.

Pirates GM Ben Cherington announced in early March that Skenes would be beginning the season in the minors, and his run in big-league camp has now come to a close. The 2023 first overall pick quickly made his way through the minor-league system last year and will begin 2024 at Double-A Altoona or Triple-A Indianapolis. If he continues to live up to his prospect pedigree, Skenes could make his MLB debut for the Pirates this summer.