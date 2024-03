Skenes will not play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers due to an illness, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Skenes has appeared in two games -- including one start -- in spring training and has allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over three innings. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick will return to Grapefruit League action once he's shaken off his illness.