Skenes (3-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out six.

While Skenes matched a season high in walks, he also tied a season best with just three hits allowed. After lending only four free passes through his first six starts in 2025, Skenes has now given up eight walks in his past two outings. On a positive note, the star right-hander has lasted at least five innings in each of his eight appearances this season. He'll take an excellent 2.77 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB over 48.2 frames into his scheduled next start, which lines up for next week in a difficult assignment against the Mets.