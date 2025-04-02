Skenes (1-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on three hits over seven innings in a 4-2 victory over the Rays. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Last season's NL Rookie of the Year was dominant once again, firing 72 of 102 pitches for strikes, and the only run to cross the plate against Skenes was helped along by an Isiah Kiner-Falefa throwing error in the sixth inning. Skenes has a 1.46 ERA and 13:2 K:BB through his first 12.1 innings in 2025, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.