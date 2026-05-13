Skenes (6-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Rockies, allowing just two hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts across eight shutout innings.

Skenes struck out the first six batters he faced and retired the first 14 Rockies before hitting Troy Johnston with a pitch in the fifth. Skenes lost his no-hitter with one out in the seventh, and he's taken a no-hitter deep into games multiple times in recent starts. The right-hander generated 19 whiffs on 98 pitches against Colorado but wasn't allowed to go out for the ninth inning in a 3-0 game. He's thrown 100 pitches in a game just once in nine starts but has now posted back-to-back eight-inning, two-hit shutouts in wins over the Diamondbacks and Rockies. Since allowing five runs over 0.2 innings on Opening Day against the Mets, Skenes has yielded just six runs over 49.1 frames. On the season, the Pirates' ace has a microscopic 1.98 ERA and 56:7 K:BB across 50 innings. He's lined up to face the Phillies at home Sunday.