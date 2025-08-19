Skenes did not factor into the decision in Monday's 5-2 victory over Toronto. He conceded two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings with eight strikeouts.

The Pittsburgh ace generated 16 whiffs out of 96 total pitches en route to notching his 10th outing with eight or more punchouts this season. Skenes also picked up his 16th quality start, surpassing the total from his rookie campaign in 2024. The 23-year-old remains one of the best pitchers in the game, as he now sports a 2.16 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 174:37 K:BB in 154 total frames. Skenes is currently scheduled to make his next appearance at home versus the lowly Rockies this weekend.