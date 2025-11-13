Pirates' Paul Skenes: Unanimously wins NL Cy Young Award
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skenes won the 2025 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Skenes received all 30 first-place votes after finishing the year with a 1.97 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP alongside a 216:42 K:BB across 187.2 innings. He joins Vern Law and Doug Drabek on the list of Pirates to take home the award, who did so in 1960 and 1990, respectively.
