Skenes won the 2025 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Skenes received all 30 first-place votes after finishing the year with a 1.97 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP alongside a 216:42 K:BB across 187.2 innings. He joins Vern Law and Doug Drabek on the list of Pirates to take home the award, who did so in 1960 and 1990, respectively.