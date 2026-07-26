Pirates' Paul Skenes: Unravels late in loss

Skenes (9-9) took the loss against the Cubs on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Skenes was locked in a pitcher's duel with Shota Imanaga before allowing three runs in the fifth inning and being charged with two more after departing with one out in the sixth. It snapped a three-start winning streak during which the 24-year-old yielded three earned runs or fewer, though he did generate 22 whiffs on 105 pitches while posting a season-high 11 punchouts Saturday. He owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 149:28 K:BB across 120.2 innings this season and will aim to rebound in a road matchup with the Reds next week.