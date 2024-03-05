Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Tuesday that he's told Skenes he will begin the season in the minors, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The revelation doesn't come as a surprise, but it's at least nice to gain a little clarity on Skenes' situation. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick will remain in major-league camp for now but will eventually be part of the Pirates' cuts. Skenes has struck out three while yielding one run over three Grapefruit League innings. The 21-year-old has just 6.2 minor-league frames under his belt, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him push to join the Pirates' rotation sooner rather than later.