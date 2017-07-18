Gosselin was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Gosselin played sparingly during his most recent cup of coffee in Pittsburgh, and given his lowly .150 batting average in those few chances, he was an easy choice to send back to the minors to make room for Starling Marte on the active roster. The 28-year-old can play plenty of positions on the field, however, so he very well could wind up back in the big leagues if any injury strikes the Pirates' regulars.