Evans figures to serve as Colin Moran's backup at first base following the departure of Todd Frazier.

The 28-year-old will also likely serve as a utility man, moving around the infield and outfield. He's hitting .393 in Grapefruit League action, including seven hits in his last 12 at-bats. Evans was off to a strong start in 2020 -- batting .359 in 39 at-bats -- before breaking his jaw in a collision with Gregory Polanco.