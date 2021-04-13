Evans went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday's 6-2 loss against the Padres.

Evans has now produced a multi-hit effort in three straight games and four of the last five. His third-inning double tied the game at 1-1 before the Padres' bats woke up. He's slashing a terrific .406/.457/.750 with five extra-base hits through 35 plate appearances.