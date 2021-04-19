Evans went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over Milwaukee.
He's in a 1-for-19 slide after starting the season with a .406 batting average in 32 at-bats. Evans has struck out eight times in his last four games after whiffing just three times in his first 10 games. With the likely activation of Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) this week, Evans will no longer have a starting spot at third base. He could still see steady playing time in the outfield, but he'll need to find his batting stroke.
