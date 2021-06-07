The Pirates plan to re-evaluate Evans (hamstring) on Monday before determining whether he's ready to return from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Though Evans and Colin Moran (groin) both began rehab assignments at Triple-A Indianapolis on June 1, Moran was activated Sunday, whereas Evans remained on the IL. According to general manager Ben Cherington, Evans stayed on the rehab assignment largely because the Pirates wanted to see how he looked at multiple positions, given that he'll likely fill a utility role once reinstated. Whenever he returns, Evans would likely present the biggest threat to Ka'ai Tom and Ben Gamel, both of whom have struggled to produce while sharing duties in left field in recent weeks.