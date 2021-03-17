Evans (hamstring) could return to game action this weekend, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Evans was removed from Monday's lineup due to left hamstring tightness, but Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that he could return to Grapefruit League as early as this weekend. The 28-year-old is competing for a bench spot ahead of the regular season and has gone 3-for-16 with four runs, two RBI, one stolen base, five walks and two strikeouts over eight spring games this year.