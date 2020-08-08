Evans was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers on a stretcher after colliding with teammate Gregory Polanco in the field, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Evans was hit in the head by Polanco's elbow as the two went after a ball in foul territory, and he remained motionless on ground after the collision. The specifics of the injury remains unclear, but he'll likely need to clear the concussion protocol before retaking the field.