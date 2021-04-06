Evans went 1-for-4 with a homer in Monday's 4-3 loss to Cincinnati.

He slid into the No. 2 spot in the batting order and delivered with a first-inning home run off Jose De Leon. Evans has four hits in his first eight at-bats since taking over at third base for the injured Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist). He should continue seeing steady playing time for the rest of the week.

