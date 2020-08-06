Evans will start at third base and bat second Thursday against the Twins.

Evans will crack the lineup for the fifth time in six games, and manager Derek Shelton should continue to find a spot in the starting nine for the 27-year-old at third base, designated hitter or in left field while he continues to wield a hot bat. After multi-hit efforts in his last two starts, Evans is currently sitting on a .393 average across 33 plate appearances on the season.