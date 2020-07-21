Evans went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in Monday's game against Cleveland.
The Pirates are looking for power and Evans's dinger off of a 94-mph Mike Clevinger fastball may have secured him a spot on the big league team. His ability to play multiple positions -- he played at both third base and right field Monday -- also gives the non-roster invitee a chance to make the Opening Day 30-man roster. The 27-year-old hit 17 homers at the Triple-A level in 2019 and would likely serve as a bat off the bench.