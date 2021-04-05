Evans went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's loss against the Cubs.

Filling in for the injured Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist), Evans posted the team's first three-hit performance of 2021. He should see plenty of action with Hayes sidelined for the coming week and could give fantasy owners an unexpected source of production. Evans hit .349 in limited play last summer before suffering a season-ending injury. How he does this week could boost his chances of playing in right field later in 2021, especially if Gregory Polanco continues to struggle or is moved via trade or waivers.