Evans went 2-for-4 with a home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Cubs.
Evans went deep in the sixth inning off Dillon Maples, and he has three home runs in the season. The third baseman has hit safely in five of Pittsburgh's last six games and has posted three multi-hit games during that stretch while plating four runs across the same span.
