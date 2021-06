Evans went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win against the Cardinals.

He was generously awarded a single on a liner that right fielder Lars Nootbaar initially caught but then dropped. Regardless, Evans has hit the ball hard and driven in runs in both of his last two games. Since coming off the IL in early June, he's slashing .229/.260/.313 in 50 plate appearances.