Evans (jaw) was placed on the 45-day injured list Sunday.
The 27-year-old sustained a broken jaw and a concussion in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco on Saturday, so this move was only a matter of time. Evans doesn't have a clear timetable for his return and isn't expected to require surgery on his jaw, but he won't be eligible to be activated until late September, so he may be done for the season.
