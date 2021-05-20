Evans (hamstring), who is eligible to return May 23 from the injured list, has participated in some full-speed running drills, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

It sounds as though he could return to action sometime within the next week. Evans hasn't played since injuring his hamstring May 12. He figures to see steady playing time when he returns, given the team's offensive struggles, though he had only 11 hits in his last 79 at-bats.