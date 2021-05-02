site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Evans is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Cardinals, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Evans will sit for the second time in the past three games while mired in a 2-for-28 slump. Ka'ai Tom receives the start in left field Sunday for the Pirates.
