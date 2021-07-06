Evans (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Evans sustained a head injury while sliding into third base in Monday's win over Atlanta, and he'll be sidelined through the All-Star break after a concussion was confirmed Tuesday. It's not yet clear when the 27-year-old will be able to return, but the first date that he'll be eligible will be July 16. Rodolfo Castro was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis as part of a corresponding move, and he should help fill a depth role while Evans is unavailable.