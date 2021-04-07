Evans went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the Reds.
He took Sal Romano deep for the Bucs' only offense of the game, and Evans' second homer in as many games. The 28-year-old got the start in right field with Gregory Polanco resting, but Evans figures to see most of his action at third base while Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) is sidelined.
