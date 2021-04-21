Evans went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in a 3-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Evans' hits were both singles, but it was good to see him post a multi-hit effort for the first time since April 12. In the seventh inning, Evans picked up his first stolen base of the season. He has added three homers, five RBI and nine runs scored in 15 games while filling in at third base for Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist). Hayes' return is expected soon, so Evans' everyday role could come to a close.