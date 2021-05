General manager Ben Cherington announced Sunday that Evans (hamstring) will be going on a rehab assignment in the coming days, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Cherington highlighted Monday as a possible start date to both Evans and Colin Moran's (groin) rehab stints. It's unclear just how long Evans will need to take before he rejoins Pittsburgh, but a return by the end of the week does not seem out of the question.