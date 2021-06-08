Evans (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.comreports.

Evans has been sidelined since suffering a left hamstring strain in mid-May. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis June 1 and is now set to rejoin the Pirates. He figures to continue serving as a reserve utility man going forward.

