Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Evans (concussion) has "initiated baseball activity" in Pittsburgh, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Evans' ability to resume some activity suggests he's made progress since being diagnosed with a concussion after collision with an opponent Monday. The 28-year-old is expected to gradually ramp up over the All-Star break, and he could be ready to return from the 7-day injured list when the Pirates kick off their second-half schedule Friday against the Mets.