The Pirates are hoping for a return by Evans (hamstring) before the end of May.
While there's no specific date for a return, the team remains hopeful that Evans will not need to go on a rehab assignment before joining the team. The 28-year-old slashed just .132/.270/.151 in 63 plate appearances prior to getting hurt, so perhaps the time off will help to clear his mind.
