Evans went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

He started in left field in his first game back from the injured list and later moved to right field. Evans, whose sole hit was an opposite-field single off Joe Kelly, batted seventh in his first action since May 12. With third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and first baseman Colin Moran both healthy, Evans will likely see most of his playing time in left field and as a utility player. The 28-year-old was in a 7-for-53 funk before getting hurt, so it will be interesting to see whether he can find his stroke after a month-long layoff.