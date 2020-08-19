Evans will undergo surgery to repair his broken jaw, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Evans landed on the 45-day injured list earlier in the month after sustaining a broken jaw and a concussion in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco. While it was originally thought that he wouldn't require surgery, it turns out the 27-year-old will need a wire put in his jaw. Evans is eligible to return at the end of September, but the Pirates are preparing as though he'll miss the remainder of the season.
