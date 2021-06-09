Evans is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

In his return from the injured list in Tuesday's 5-3 loss, Evans started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run. Ka'ai Tom will pick up a start at the position Wednesday, but his mediocre .559 OPS could be enough to make Evans the preferred option in most games.