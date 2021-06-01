Evans (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Evans was placed on the 10-day injured list May 13 with the hamstring issue. He resumed running May 20 and is now set to test his hamstring in a live-game setting. If all goes well during his rehab assignment, a return to the Pirates by the end of the week does not seem out of the question.
More News
-
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Rehab assignment coming soon•
-
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Nearing return•
-
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Return not imminent•
-
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Managing hamstring issue•
-
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Exits with apparent injury•