Evans (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Evans was placed on the 10-day injured list May 13 with the hamstring issue. He resumed running May 20 and is now set to test his hamstring in a live-game setting. If all goes well during his rehab assignment, a return to the Pirates by the end of the week does not seem out of the question.

More News