Evans sustained a fractured jaw and a concussion after colliding with teammate Gregory Polanco in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mackey relays that Evans isn't expected to require surgery to address the broken jaw, but the two injuries will almost certainly force him to the 10-day injured list and could very well spell an end to his season. The injury is a tough break for the 27-year-old, who earned a spot on the Pirates' Opening Day roster after a strong spring training and summer camp. After initially beginning the season as a utility man, Evans had settled into an everyday role of late and was slashing .359/.444/.487 with a home run, nine RBI and six runs in 11 games on the campaign. Evans' absence likely paves the way for Colin Moran to see more action as the club's everyday designated hitter while opening up more reps at third base for Erik Gonzalez.