Evans was removed from Monday's win against Atlanta and is in the concussion protocol, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 28-year-old apparently suffered the injury while sliding into third base during the third inning when he collided with an infielder, though he wasn't actually removed from the contest until the eighth inning. Evans went 1-for-4 with an RBI before leaving the game. He'll be placed on the 7-day injured list if a concussion is confirmed.