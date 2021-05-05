site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Phillip Evans: Takes seat Wednesday
Evans isn't starting Wednesday against the Padres.
Evans will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout in the last two games. Ka'ai Tom will start in left field while Hunter Owen makes his major-league debut in right.
