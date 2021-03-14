Evans started at first base and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

Before suffering a season-ending jaw injury in 2020, Evans proved to be a pleasant surprise. He's collected only three hits in 16 at-bats this spring, however, and could be on the outside looking in if the team decides to roster an extra pitcher. The addition of corner infielder Todd Frazier likely hasn't helped the 28-year-old's chances, either. Evans can be optioned to Triple-A, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start 2021 with Indianapolis. He hit .359 with a homer and nine RBI in 39 at-bats with the Bucs prior to his injury last season.