Priester (oblique) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Altoona and will pitch Sunday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

He will take the rotation spot of Mike Burrows, who was just promoted to Triple-A. Priester has been making rehab starts, giving up five earned runs with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings across two appearances. He may still have some rust to knock off early on at Double-A, having not pitched at all this season between spring training and his rehab assignment.