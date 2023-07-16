The Pirates added Priester to the taxi squad Sunday ahead of his major-league debut Monday against the Guardians.

Priester will have a day to get acclimated before the Pirates officially select him to the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Widely considered a top pitching prospect in the organization, Priester has pitched to a 4.31 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 84:35 K:BB in 18 starts (87.2 innings) with Triple-A Indianapolis this season. The 22-year-old is an athletic right-hander with a four-pitch mix, and he will get a relatively soft landing in his debut against a Guardians team that ranks bottom five in scoring offense.