Priester (3-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on 10 hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Marlins while striking out three.

Priester got off to a rough start, surrendering a leadoff double to Jorge Soler to start the game, along with two more singles and a run in the first inning. He would go on to allow another three runs on the day, with the last two coming home after the right-hander was relieved by Dauri Moreta with one out in the sixth. Priester allowed a season-high 10 hits in the contest while it marked the fifth time in his last six starts in which he's given up at least four runs.