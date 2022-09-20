Priester was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
An oblique injury limited Priester to 81 innings this year, primarily at Double-A, so he will head to Triple-A to continue adding innings to his 2022 ledger. Priester is also set to pitch in the Arizona Fall League, so he could exceed 100 innings before the end of the AFL. The 22-year-old righty had a 2.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 75.1 innings at Double-A. Priester should spend much of 2023 at Triple-A.
