Priester (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings to earn the win Monday over the Padres.

Priester allowed a pair of home runs to Ha-Seong Kim, which accounted for three of the four runs on his line. Aside from those missteps, Priester did reasonably well in his second big-league start, throwing 89 pitches (50 strikes). The 23-year-old right-hander has allowed 11 runs over 10.2 innings to begin his career, and a 6:5 K:BB isn't all that inspiring, but he may get a chance to learn on the fly. He's tentatively lined up for a weekend start versus the Phillies if the Pirates don't skip him in the rotation -- an option they could take given their off days Thursday and next Monday.