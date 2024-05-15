Priester (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against Milwaukee, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks during six innings. He struck out five.

Priester endured a nightmare second inning in which he allowed a two-run homer to Sal Frelick as part of a four-run, six-hit frame. The Pirates were never able to recover from the early deficit, falling 4-3 to give Priester his fourth loss in five starts. Despite the lack of wins, Priester has shown signs of improvement in his second year in the bigs, with his ERA dropping from 7.74 to 4.33 this season in 27 innings. With Paul Skenes impressing in his MLB debut and very likely to stick around, Priester could be the odd man out in the Pirates rotation.